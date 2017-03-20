One injured in Monday morning Bluff semi vs. car accident

One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries Monday morning following an injury accident that occurred at the intersection of Highway 26 and 5th Avenue in Scottsbluff.

Captain Tony Straub says the call came in at approximately 5:30 a.m., and Scottsbluff Police, Fire and Valley Ambulance responded to the scene.

Investigation showed that 85 year old Amos Harris of Scottsbluff was traveling northbound on 5th Avenue in a 2006 Cadillac when he was struck by the westbound 2000 Peterbilt, being driven by 57 year old Ronald Hill of Torrington.

Straub says the Cadillac was a total loss and damage to the semi was estimated to be just over $1,000.

No citations were issued.

Harris was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries.