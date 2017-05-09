class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234738 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

One killed in Kimball County rollover

BY Associated Press | May 9, 2017
A Lincoln man has died in a single-vehicle crash on  Interstate 80 in Kimball County.

48-year-old Robert Brunsman was driving east on I-80 in Kimball County when his SUV crashed around 1:35 p.m. Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol’s investigation found that Brunsman’s vehicle appeared to drive around construction barriers on I-80 about
four miles east of Kimball and continue eastbound on a closed part of the roadway.

Patrol Lt. Col. Thomas Schwarten says the SUV left I-80 to the right, hit a concrete bridge pillar and then rolled.

Investigators say Brunsman was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

