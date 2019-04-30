class="post-template-default single single-post postid-382035 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

One killed, one injured in one-vehicle I-80 accident near Kimball Sunday

BY Scott Miller | April 30, 2019
Authorities say one person was killed and another injured in a single vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 80 near Kimball Sunday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the 36 year old driver of a 2004 Ford SUV died from injuries suffered when she lost control of the westbound vehicle about five miles west of Kimball around 4:12 p.m., entered the median and over-corrected, sending the SUV back across the westbound lanes and into the north ditch.

Both the driver and a male passenger were not restrained, and were ejected from the SUV, while a male child restrained in the back seat appeared to be uninjured. Investigators say the male passenger suffered undisclosed injuries and was taken from the scene.

The names of those involved have yet to be released.

