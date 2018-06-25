One million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Alliance

Officials say a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Alliance.

The Nebraska Lottery said in a news release Monday that the ticket sold at the Fresh Start Convenience store matched the first five numbers drawn Saturday night but not the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 16, 29, 43, 45, 56 and the Powerball number was 25.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

The winner has yet to claim the prize.