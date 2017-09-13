One person airlifted to RWMC following head on collision on Highway 26

Two people have been taken to Regional West Medical Center- one by ambulance and one by AirLink- following a pickup vs. semi accident on Highway 26.

The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. east of Minatare, when a pickup towing a camper collided with a semi.

The male driver of the pickup was airlifted to Regional West after AirLink landed on the highway, and the female passenger was transported by Valley Ambulance.

The pickup had a Connecticut license plate.

The driver of the semi was shaken up but not seriously injured.

Names and details on how the accident occurred have not been released at this time.