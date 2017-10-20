One person killed, another injured in train, grain truck accident west of Mitchell

A train versus grain truck accident this morning just west of Mitchell has resulted in one fatality and another person being flown to a local hospital. The accident happened at the County Road 12 Burlington Northern crossing off Highway 26.

A man in the grain truck is the fatality. A female has also been life-flighted by Air Link to Regional West Medical Center.

The train was eastbound and the crossing is marked but had no gates. The accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. and first responders from Mitchell, Morrill, Scotts Bluff County, and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted at the scene.