One person taken to RWMC following three vehicle accident

One woman was hospitalized after extrication equipment was used to remove her from her car following a three vehicle accident Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 71 and W. 42nd Street.

The woman was in white Mercury Grand Marquise that had run over a stop sign at the end of the collision. Authorities say a Ford F450 pickup collided with the woman’s car and a Gray Mazda pickup were also involved in the accident, but to this point there is no indication any of the other drivers were taken to the hospital.

The driver’s names or how the accident occurred have yet to be released.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Scottsbluff Police, Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance responded to the accident, which occurred shortly after 3 p.m.