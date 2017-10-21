Ongoing NSP investigation impacted Bolzer Motor Vehicle Homicide case

Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks says the ongoing investigation of the Nebraska State Patrol had an impact on the Joshua Bolzer Motor Vehicle homicide case.

Eubanks said he offered a plea agreement last month because NSP Sergeant Travis Wallace, the lead investigator on the case, is still on administrative leave due to the NSP investigation. Eubanks said he he didn’t feel comfortable prosecuting the more serious charge without Wallace being involved.

The crash killed 19 year old Dereon Betancur and his father Eric Betancur said after the sentencing that Eubanks told them the plea bargain was the best option. Betancur said he wanted to see Bolzer receive a more stringent ten to fifteen year sentence .

Bolzer was sentenced Friday to the maximum three years in prison for the lesser charge of Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide, compared to the original charge of Motor Vehicle Homicide due to drunk driving, which has a maximum of 20 years in prison.