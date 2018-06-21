Online shoppers required to be charged sales tax under Supreme court ruling

Local and state advocates of main street businesses are pleased with a Supreme Court ruling Thursday that states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.

Twin Cities Development Community Development Director Keith Ellis says brick and mortar businesses will now have tax fairness and the cities will have a new stream of revenue as well for their ailing general funds and to boost local economic development programs.

The ruling is a victory for states who argued they were losing out on billions of dollars each year under two decades-old Supreme Court decisions that affected online sales tax collection. The ruling will also require legislation to outline coding that will allow Nebraska to claim the revenue they have been missing and make sure the law is enforced.

Governor Ricketts says he will analyze the decision and claims any increased revenue must be steered towards property tax relief.