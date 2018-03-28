Only two sirens balk during local tornado drill

The annual severe weather tornado drill was conducted today in Scotts Bluff County as part of a statewide test and there were a couple of hiccups.

A siren near the Junior High in Gering “growled” but did not have the proper loud sound and efforts are being made to repair it. Region 22 Emergency management Director Tim Newman says the radio controlled siren in Melbeta did not go off at all. Newman says they will find out what went wrong and make sure things are corrected.

Newman said he was pleased two newly established sirens in Scottsbluff, one near the city shops on 3rd Avenue and the other next to the Guadalupe Center in southeast Scottsbluff, went off without a hitch.