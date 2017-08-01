Open casting call in Scottsbluff tonight for “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”, a feature-length project written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen (“Fargo,” “No Country for Old Men,” “True Grit”), is holding an open casting call for extras this evening at the Historic Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff from 5 pm to 9 pm, in conjunction with the 2017 Calibraska Arts Initiative Culmination and Cosplay.

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” is a collection of Western stories set in the 1800’s, a portion of which will be shot in the Scottsbluff area throughout September and follows the story of a young woman headed west on the Oregon Trail.

The production is looking for ordinary Nebraskans to play settlers on the wagon train, we are especially searching for men with beards and mustaches, women with long hair (not obviously dyed hair, no highlights), and families with children older than 10. These are paid non-speaking positions. The Production will provide all costumes.

Interested people can come any time between 5 pm and 9 pm to get a photo taken and meet with the extras casting directors. We encourage those who are interested to begin growing hair and facial hair now.

If you cannot make the casting call, please register at www.egcasting.com or send a recent photo with height, weight and phone number to castingabq@gmail.com.

Elizabeth Gabel and associate Mary Bowman, from such projects as “Logan” “Lone Survivor”, “Lone Ranger”, “Hell or High Water” and “Sicario”, will conduct the casting call.