Open House and Grand Opening scheduled Jan 21 at SHS

BY Dave Strang | January 11, 2017
Next Monday students will be getting their orientation of the new spaces at Scottsbluff High School with the completion of Phase I construction.

The staff has already begun their move-in this week, and Assistant Principal Justin Shaddick says furniture installers were there and would be working through the week to install the classrooms.

Shaddick says teachers are moving their classrooms in the new Phase I classroom wing at the same time, and cleaning crews are finishing up the cleaning process.

A public Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening will be held on Saturday, January 21st at 11 a.m. with tours that day. A number of other tours will be available between January 27th and February 2nd.

Those dates and times available are listed below and are on the District’s website at sbps.net.

SHS Public Tour Schedule

All tours are free and open to the public. Please enter through the South Entrance and check in at the Front Office. For more information contact Scottsbluff High School at 308-635-6230

Saturday, January 21st – Grand Opening –Ribbon Cutting 11:00 a.m. Tours 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.

Friday, January 27th – Morning/Afternoon Tours – Tour 7:00 a.m. or Tour 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 29th – Afternoon Tour – Tour 2:00 p.m.

Monday, January 30th – Morning/Afternoon Tours – Tour 7:00 a.m. or Tour 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 31st – Morning/Afternoon Tours – Tour 7:00 a.m. or Tour 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 1st – Morning/Afternoon Tours – Tour 7:00 a.m. or Tour 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 2nd – Morning/Afternoon Tours – Tour 7:00 a.m. or Tour 4:00 p.m.

