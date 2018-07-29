Open House August 1 for New YMCA at Regional West

Regional West Foundation and Scottsbluff Family YMCA invite the public to an open house celebration for the new YMCA at Regional West at 3812 Avenue B, Scottsbluff. A ribbon cutting will be held Aug. 1 at noon. Tours and refreshments will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The new facility was developed by Regional West Foundation and the YMCA to meet the needs of both organizations. For some time, Regional West staff expressed an interest in having a fitness center on or near the campus. The YMCA has also been interested in offering 24/7 access to its members.Julie Franklin, regional West Director of Marketing and Public Relations JUlie he YMCA at Regional West will be open around the clock for Regional West employees who are YMCA members. Any Y member over age 18 can use also use the facility, except during the hours of 5:30 to 7 a.m.; noon to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 7 p.m., when it will be open exclusively to Regional West employees. In addition, the new location will be open overnight only to those age 21 and older.

“Regional West employees generously helped raise more than $200,000 for projects identified by our employee campaign committee,” said Regional West Foundation Director of Development Julie Marshall. “The fitness center, including on site WiFi availability, and 3D tomography for the Breast Health Center were two of the projects the committee chose to support.”

The new fitness center will offer the same equipment as the main location including another incline trainer. In addition, the new location will also feature a zero runner, which is a cross between a treadmill and elliptical machine, which is beneficial for those with joint problems or who have had a joint replaced.