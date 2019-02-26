Open House Monday Showcases New Regional West Cardiac Catheterization Lab

A public open house took place Monday to celebrate the opening of Regional West’s new Cardiac Catheterization Lab, located at the Heart and Lung Center.

The Catheterization Lab has been totally renovated and new, state-of-the-art equipment was recently installed with funding provided by Regional West Foundation.

Craig Krentz, Regional West executive director of Ancillary Services told KNEB News the project started a few years ago with conversations about ways they could improve care close to home.

Krentz said the project required dedication and effort, from the funding and planning phases through implementation. He said he’s grateful to everyone who supported this project and is thrilled with the outcome. Krentz says he’s proud to be a part of the team and is excited they can offer this technology to the communities they serve, while improving the care offered close to home.

The lab offers advanced technology to evaluate or confirm the presence of heart, valve, and aortic disease; evaluate heart muscle function; and determine the need for further treatment. In addition, the lab is used for procedures involving pacemakers, internal defibrillators, and loop recorders.

The open house Monday honored a generous contribution made in support of the Catheterization Lab renovation by the Bryan Frank family, Regional West staff, and Regional West Foundation donors.

Julie Marshall, Regional West Foundation director of development said the Foundation is proud to support enhancing patient care at Regional West.

She says the equipment purchased for the Catheterization Lab through the Capital Campaign for Continuing Excellence is just one example of our commitment to Regional West and the patient experience.