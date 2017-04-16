Open House to establish priorities for East Overland improvements

A second open house is scheduled Tuesday for southeast Scottsbluff merchants and residents to consider proposed design improvements to the East Overland corridor.

City Planner Annie Folck says architects with studioINSITE will present proposed concepts after gathering input from citizens during the initial meetings last month. Folck says the meeting will be about prioritizing what projects should be done first with state grant money the city hopes to obtain.

Folck says after the meeting Tuesday the architects will come back with a finalized plan around the end of May as part of an application for a $350,000 state implementation grant to help make the planned improvements. The meeting will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Roosevelt school with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. followed by public discussion.