Open season on Rubber Duck Dash permits to benefit United Way of Western Nebraska

Sales for the 22nd annual United Way of Western Nebraska Rubber Duck Dash kicked off Wednesday morning at Team Auto Center in Scottsbluff.

Special Events coordinator Krista Sarchett said they have some great prizes lined up for the race this year, including the Grand Prize of a Toyota Rav4 donated by Team Auto Center and 2nd prize of a Honda 500 side by side donated by Sandberg Honda.

In addition to the Grand and 2nd prizes, there will be 28 other prizes to be awarded in the July 20th event at the Trails West YMCA Camp, with festivities starting at 9:30 a.m. and the ducks entering the North Platte River an hour later. “Bring the family out, we have games, bounce houses and all sorts of things to do,” says Sarchett. “As they have been in the past, they’re $10 per duck, or you can get the Quacky Trio of 3 ducks for $25, and that includes a Quack Sack with a lot of coupons and a commemorative duck.”

For more information, visit the United Way of Western Nebraska website or their Facebook page.