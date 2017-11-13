Opening arguments heard in Munoz murder trial

A jury of 12 has been seated in the first degree murder trial against 65-year-old Lucio Munoz of Scottsbluff.

During Monday’s opening arguments, Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks told the Scotts Bluff County District Court jury that Lucio Munoz’s beliefs that his girlfriend Melissa May was cheating on him led Munoz to stab May multiple times early the morning of New Years Eve of last year.

Eubanks said May was stabbed 35 times, and responding officers told the jury that when they arrived, they found May’s body with a slit throat.

Eubanks also said the body was discovered initially by the landlord, after one of the couple’s friends became concerned they haven’t seen the couple in several days.

Munoz ended up getting arrested in Bradley, Illinois; where he had traveled after the incident.

Meanwhile , Public Defender Bernie Straetker pointed out in his opening statement that no weapon was ever found, that no one ever saw the murder, and claims the evidence is circumstantial.

Munoz’s trial is scheduled to last until Thursday; he is facing life in prison if convicted on the first degree murder charge.