Opening statements heard in Paez sexual assault case

The counsel for a 19 year old man charged with the first degree sexual assault of a 14 year old girl last July says the evidence in the case shows his client did not have sex with the victim.

Sterling Huff is representing Kobe Paez, who is charged with 1st degree sexual assault and enticement by an electronic communication device.

Huff told the District Court jury the victim repeatedly lied to her family about her meeting with Paez and told his client she was 17. Huff said she also told Police when first questioned about the incident that the two only kissed.

Court documents say sperm was found during a sexual assault physical exam at the hospital conducted after the alleged incident. But Huff told the jury the doctor who conducted the exam indicated there was no evidence the victim had sex and that test samples taken from the victim showed no DNA from Paez.

Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner says Paez had been messaging the girl, drove to her aunt’s home, and had sex with her. During the forensic interview the victim said she told Paez she was a minor prior to the alleged sexual encounter.

The trial will continue over the next couple days. If convicted Paez could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.