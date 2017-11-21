Operation Christmas Child loads over 4,600 shoeboxes

Since it’s beginning, the Operation Christmas Child’s Shoebox Collection effort has delivered gift filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need around the world.

Monday evening, volunteers pitched in to load 4,684 of the boxes into a Brown Transfer Company semi trailer at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff.

Organizer Chris Smith told KNEB News the job is made much easier with the help they have received for many years now. Smith says the WNCC mens and womens soccer teams have come out on the final day for several years to load the truck. He says it has reduced a 12 to 14 hour effort to one hour.

Smith says Operation Christmas Child is the world’s largest Christmas children’s ministry. They take a simple shoebox filled with toys, hygiene items, school supplies and send them out to children all over the world.