Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection begins Monday

Operation Christmas Child exceeded organizers expectations last year as the shoebox effort came through with a record 5,489 gift filled shoe boxes collected from around the panhandle.

First Baptist Church organizer Chris Smith says they are hoping to at least match that number during this year one week collection campaign that begins this coming Monday, November 13th.

The filled shoeboxes can be delivered to the First Baptist Church Annex building at 3009 Avenue I in Scottsbluff between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

For information on what you can or cannot pack in the shoeboxes, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Or call Carissa Smith at (308)-631-9674.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered millions of gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need in more than 150 countries and territories.

Smith says last year the WNCC men’s and women’s soccer students helped make quick work of packaging the shoeboxes and loading them onto a semi truck to begin their journey.