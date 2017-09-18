class="post-template-default single single-post postid-260528 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Opponents of Croell Redi-Mix project make early case to County Board

BY Kevin Mooney | September 18, 2017
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners (Mooney/KNEB/RRN)

Opponents of a proposed sale of  365 acres of land approximately 3 miles east of Scottsbluff to a Redi-Mix firm made an early case for their position to the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Monday.

Citing environmental and road issues plus impact to the  area’s domestic water supply and an adjacent organic health farm , neighbors Scott and Lee Mosher said there were other areas where Croell, Incorporated’s sand and gravel operation could be located where the infrastructure is already established..

Croell  plans to build a Redi-Mix plant, a possible future asphalt plant, and their regional offices on the property they have purchased from the city of Scottsbluff while employing 15-20 full-time people.

Board Chair Mark Masterton told the Moshers the county has not yet received a request for the conditional use permit Croell will need to operate on the property.   County Building and Zoning Director Bill Mabin told KNEB News  he does not expect the county’s Planning Commission to hold a public hearing on the issue  until well into October. If that’s the case the  Commissioners won’t consider it until November.

Supporters point to the economic benefits of the project and a siting plan they say can balance the interests of the organic farm with those of the Redi-Mix company. But the Moshers and opponents say the company has had past environmental issues and fear complete industrialization of the property.

