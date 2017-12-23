Opportunities available to support U.S. Hot Air Balloon championships

With this week’s announcement that the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships will be held in the area from 2019 through 2021, support from the community will be a critical factor.

In fact, Old West Balloonmeister Colleen Johnson says in addition to needing between 250 to 300 volunteers, they will need sponsors to for 70 balloons make the events successful as well. Johnson says there are sponsorship packages available, and four year commitments are needed to make sure the funds are available through 2021.

Volunteers are needed to help score and be available to show the national pilot crews how to navigate around the area. For more information on these opportunities to be a sponsor or volunteer call Colleen Johnson at (308)225-0128.

Johnson says the Old West Balloon Fest will be moved starting in 2018 to mid-August and then will be wrapped into the week-long competition that will draw the top 50 balloonists from all over the country.