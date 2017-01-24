class="single single-post postid-210740 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

BY Kevin Mooney | January 24, 2017
Options to complete AHS track fundraising subject of Wednesday public forum

Alliance School Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker says he would like to see the school district’s effort to raise funds for a new track be completed soon.

Unzicker has scheduled a public forum Wednesday where he will discuss where the project is after a year and a half of fundraising and how they want to move forward.

Unzicker says he still has a couple years left in his plan to pay off Alliance’s $2.5 million debt. So he wants to hear from patrons  whether the district should delay that plan a little and make a major contribution to the track project…. or continue with fundraising.

Unzicker says the district has had contributions of up to $20,000 for the new track, but major contributions of as much as $100,000 are likely needed to complete the fundraising this year.

The public forum will be held at the High School Performing Arts Center at 5:30 pm.

