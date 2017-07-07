Oregon Trail Community Foundation provides boost to Gering dog park effort

A group of local citizens working on creating a new dog park in Gering received a boost Friday from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation in the form of a $10,000 grant.

A media release from OTCF says the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee is working with the city of Gering to establish a five acre off-leash dog park on the southwest corner of Five Rocks and U Street.

The grant will jump start the committee’s effort to raise the $40,000 needed to complete the first phase of the park, which will include fencing, gates, a parking lot, shelters, trees and signs. The Common Grounds Dog Park Committee Chair Amber Schiltz says “the Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s generous contribution to this project will help tremendously”.

The Committee continues to apply for grants and hold special events to meet their fundraising goal, including operating a food stand during the Oregon Trail Days Food Fair and selling raffle tickets for a large wooden dog house. The group would like to begin building the dog park this year.