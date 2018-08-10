Oregon Trail Community Foundations awards grant to Theatre West

Theatre West Summer Repertory has been awarded a $2,000 grant by the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.

The grant provided the organization to purchase of a portable keyboard used in its 2018 summer theater productions and specifically, its offsite touring shows and special appearances.

Theatre West has used the newly acquired keyboard in its touring children’s musical, “Adventures in Storyland” to libraries and civic gatherings in 15 towns throughout western Nebraska for 17 performances. The “Adventures in Storyland” tour played to nearly 700 children in total. The Theatre West performers also made special appearances at the Festival of Hope and other promotional events in the community.

“Throughout the years, Theatre West borrowed keyboards from the college, churches, and individuals throughout the years,” explains Tami Lippstreu, managing director of Theatre West. “This season, we knew we should get our own unit because of the library tour. We hauled that keyboard and all of our stuff to 15 plus venues and used it in our main productions at the high school as well. We couldn’t have done it, though, without the help of the Oregon Trail Foundation grant.”

Since its establishment in 1977 the Oregon Trail Community Foundation has awarded nearly 1.1 million dollars in grants to projects in our Valley.

OTCF helps connect community leaders, businesses, residents, institutions, and programs to promote the mental, moral, intellectual well being of and encourage physical improvement for the inhabitants of Nebraska, and of Goshen and Platte Counties, Wyoming, and primarily of Scotts Bluff County.