Oregon Trail Days Celebration Begins This Evening In Gering

The 98th annual Oregon Trail Days begins it’s four day run this evening with the traditional kickoff Barbecue & Street Dance beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown Gering.

And in addition to the Frazier Shows Carnival getting started this evening at the Five Rocks Amphitheater, Oregon Trail Days Committee member Bill Peters says you won’t want to miss the annual Art Show & Sale, which opens at 7 p.m. this evening at the Gering Civic Center.

Tomorrow holds a full day of activities, starting with the Don Childs Memorial Five Mile Run beginning at 7 a.m. on 10th Street in Gering. The annual Kiddie Parade begins at 10 a.m. with kids games at Legion Park following the parade. The Old Settlers Luncheon will be at the Gering Civic Center at noon. And the Rod & Custom Car Show starts at 5 p.m. in front of the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse.

A full schedule of events for all four days can be found at oregontraildays.com .