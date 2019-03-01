Oregon Trail Days Diamond Rio & Restless Heart tickets go on sale

Tickets are now on sale for KNEB’s annual Oregon Trail Days concert featuring Diamond Rio and Restless Heart.

The two classic country acts will be performing Saturday, July 13th at 7:30 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering.

Tickets for the Oregon Trail Days concert, presented by Allo Communications and Viaero Wireless, are now available at www.kneb.com/tickets. Tickets are $25 for general admission, and $25 and $40 for reserved seating. Those ticket prices include all applicable taxes and fees.

Diamond Rio has three RIAA certified platinum albums, and have won four Group of the Year awards form the Country Music Association, two Top Vocal Group awards from the Academy of Country Music, and one Grammy Award.

With four RIAA certified gold albums, and a wide range of awards from many organizations, including the Academy of Country Music’s Top Vocal Group, Restless Heart has enjoyed one the most successful careers in Country Music history.

This is the third year that KNEB has partnered with the City of Gering and the Oregon Trail Days committee to bring a concert to Five Rocks Amphitheater.