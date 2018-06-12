Oregon Trail Park traffic changes referred to council committee for evaluation

Traffic and parking changes around Oregon Trail Park to accommodate fans at the Western Nebraska Pioneer games have been referred to a Gering council sub-committee for evaluation and compilation of public feedback.

The changes, which include making one way streets to the east and west of the stadium and providing areas for handicapped parking, have generally been met with positive response according to City Planner Annie Folck. Folck says they do need signing in the pool parking lot to advise it should not be used for stadium parking so those going to the pool have someplace to park.

The council’s Recreation Committee will also consider the timeline for the phase II improvements at the park, which included construction of a four-plex for youth baseball with a building for concessions and a press box in the middle.