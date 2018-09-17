Organizers of Monument Marathon encourage attendance at pre-race Expo

The 2018 Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon will be held a week from this coming Saturday, on September 29th.

WNCC Foundation Director Jennifer Reisig encourages local residents to come to the Gering Civic Center Friday night, the 28th for this year’s Expo, where participants pick up their swag bags and race shirt.

The runners will learn more about local attractions and check out booths by other regional races, artisans and vendors.

Reisig says the expo is also a great opportunity for local residents to show off our community to people who have come into town for the race.

Reisig said,”The expo is from noon to nine and there will 30 vendors there, with Elite Physical therapy doing runner taping. From 5-8 there will be an all you can eat pasta feed for only $10 . So we encourage everyone to come out, meet the runners, and enjoy a nice dinner.”

Reisig says they have 428 total runners signed up so far, and is encouraging anyone still planning to register to do so as soon as possible, although they will be taking registrations right up through the expo.