Organizers seeking ideas for new Gering Farmer’s Market

The organizing committee and the City of Gering are seeking vendors, produce growers, artisans and others interested in showcasing and selling homegrown and homemade goods at the new 2019 Farmers Market in downtown Gering.

The first planning meeting for the summertime event takes place at 4:30 this afternoon at the Gering Civic Center, and city tourism Director Karla Niedan-Streeks tells us they want to hear ideas from as many people as possible. “We’ll talk about everything from hours to ratios of how much in fresh produce to how much in good handmade crafts,” says Niedan-Streeks. “We want to then finalize the framework of our market, so it’s good for the vendors and good for the customers to come to the farmer’s market.”

Niedan-Streeks tells KNEB News the revitalized market under the canopies at the downtown Gering Civic Plaza will be held Thursdays to minimize timing conflicts with other farmers’ markets in the area.

She says the marketplace will likely start in the first half of July, but that’s also one of the topics that will be considered following conversations with both exhibitors and customers.