Orientation series to get new Gering Junior High students prepared for big move

Gering Public Schools are now ready to start preparing this year’s 5th and 6th grade students for the big move to the Junior High School next school year.

A series of orientations for incoming 6th and 7th graders will start next week, and Junior High Principal Shawn Seiler says the light is at the end of the tunnel for what’s been a long planning process. “We’re worked with the elementaries to get staff on board, figure out who goes where and what’s happening, so we’re bringing our 6th grade teachers up also,” says Seiler. “But these will be important to get kids and parents in our building, help them understand what we’re about and what they’ll be experiencing.”

Parents and their children will have a one-hour session by grade Monday for 7th graders and Tuesday for 6th gradders starting at 6:30, with more in-depth half-day classroom touring sessions may 10th.

Seiler says the goal is to make the transition for more than 300 students as smooth and seamless as possible next school year.