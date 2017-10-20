Orphaned Grizzly Cubs coming to RDC Zoo

This past Spring, a grizzly bear sow was illegally killed by a black bear hunter in Wyoming. The sow grizzly had two yearling cubs with her at the time of her death.

State and Federal wildlife officials had hoped the two orphaned cubs would survive in the wild without their mother, but after several months on their own in the wild, the two cubs became increasingly dependent on humans for food.

Riverside Discovery Center offered to assist in the rescue of the two, and to provide a new home for these two grizzly bear cubs.

Zoo Director Anthony Mason says he is deeply saddened by the tragedy that led to these bears coming to the Riverside Discovery Center, yet says he’s honored and humbled that the RDC is in a position to be able to offer them a home here in the valley.

Currently remodels are being made to an exhibit to allow the Zoo to move the animals into their new home.

This is a heavy financial burden for the zoo and we are seeking donations and sponsorships from the community to offset these costs and help with the funding of a new, bigger exhibit for the bears as they grow up.

Those who would like to donate to the bears can do so at Riversidediscoverycenter.org/bears .