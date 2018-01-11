OTCF gift supports Ne-Sim program

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation of Scottsbluff has made a $5,000 gift to support the Simulation in Motion-Nebraska (SIM-NE) program that was successfully launched this year by the University of Nebraska Medical Center and various partners.

The gift made to the University of Nebraska Foundation bolsters the university’s Scottsbluff-based program operations and the custom medical simulation vehicle based here that is used in medical training throughout the area.

The program makes use of four, 44-foot-long custom simulation vehicles that are outfitted with realistic equipment and high-fidelity patient simulators. The vehicles can simulate real-life

emergency rooms and ambulances and are equipped with mannequins that simulate human patients by speaking, breathing, reacting to treatment and more.

They are currently based in Scottsbluff, Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and travel the state to provide emergency medical training at no charge.