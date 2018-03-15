OTCF scholarship application deadline approaching

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., – Applications are now available for college scholarships provided through the Oregon Trail

Community Foundation.

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) annually awards dozens of scholarships to regional high school and

college students. The scholarships have been established by regional families and organizations, which entrust endowment

funds and program management to the Oregon Trail Community Foundation. In 2017, the Foundation awarded $85,000 in

scholarships to regional students.

Downloadable applications are available online at www.otcf.org. The application deadline is April 1.

Oregon Trail Community Foundation scholarships are available to students in the Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming.

For more information about these scholarships, contact your high school guidance counselor, college financial aid advisor, or

the Oregon Trail Community Foundation at 308-635-3393.