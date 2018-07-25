OTCF spearheading 24 hour fundraising effort

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation will be spearheading a 24 hour fundraising effort in November called WyoBraska Gives.

Organizer Becky Horne says they are excited about this opportunity for every non-profit organization that is eligible to join the effort and raise funds through the WyoBaska Gives website on this one day, which will be November 13th.

Horne also says it gives everyone a chance to give on one day.

Horne said,” We’ll be the conduit between the donors and the non-profits. We will be going after those that never been approached and not necessarily those that give all the time. It gives us the opportunity to reach out to those who have $10 to give and have never been approached. So everybody can be involved in the spirit of giving and this campaign is meant to reach out to everybody from children to those who founded this area. ”

Horne says the effort will rely heavily on social media to spread the word. There will be a wyobraskagives.org website available after August 1st.

In the meantime for more information, you can contact the Oregon Trail Community Foundation at 635-3393.