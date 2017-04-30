OTCF to host local paleontology presentation May 16th

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation is hosting a special presentation on the area’s unique paleontology Tuesday, May 16th, 7:00 PM at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center.

A presentation will be given by Dr. Bing Chen, Professor at University of Nebraska-Omaha, Computer Science and Engineering. Dr. Chen will show a fossil cast of the two saber-tooth tigers that Loren Eiseley first discovered on digs in western Nebraska near Chimney Rock in the 1930’s. The cats died in battle about 25 million years ago. A tooth of one of those cats lodged permanently in the shoulder blade of the other cat. These fossilized remains were found locked together and are brought to life in the painting, “The Innocent Assassins.”

Dr. Chen is also the President of the Loren Eiseley Society. Brandon Nelson, author of the book “Walking in the Footsteps of Loren Eiseley” states, “Loren Eiseley (1907-1977) contributed to the scientific discoveries in western Nebraska like no other. From the years he spent digging for traces of the past in the Panhandle’s unforgiving expanses to the graceful recounting of his findings through the use of his inimitable writing and poetry styles, the Lincoln, Nebraska-born bone hunter and naturalist helped to place western Nebraska on the paleontological map.”

The event will also be introducing Western Nebraska Community College’s video “Scenes from the Immense Journey” by Dr. Gary Alkire and other professionals, of the two saber-tooth tigers locked together in combat, never to fight again.

Ray Boice, Manager of the Wildcat Hills Paleontology Fund, (under the umbrella of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation), will also be speaking at this historic event. Boice stated, “The Heartland Expressway and Fossil Freeway© are two separate names to indicate the future of economic development and tourism for western Nebraska.” Visit: www.fossilfreeway.org

In addition, there will be a presentation by George Engelmann entitled “Fossil Mammals in Nebraska”. Mr. Engelmann is a professor at the University of Nebraska, College of Geology and Paleontology and the author of “Roadside Geology of Nebraska.”