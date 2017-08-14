OTCF’s sponsors Balloon Fest website with $2,500 grant

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation has provided a $2,500 grant to the 2017 Old West Balloon Fest as sponsor of a new-exciting-interactive website to serve as the primary marketing and information tool for the 3rd annual hot air balloon festival.

Balloon Fest Executive Director Colleen Johnson and OTCF Executive Director Bev Overman said the Balloon Fest is a great fit for the grant dollars and they are “proud to partner in an event that brings visitors to our communities and gets so many locals involved.”

Johnson said “Capturing the visually spectacular sunrise balloon launches in the Western Nebraska skies, the diversity of the evening glow events and showcasing the entire weekend of family-friendly events was the inspiration behind the design of the new website”.

If you would like to donate to this community project, please make your tax deductible check out to “OTCF-Old West Balloon Fest.” For details on events, schedules, and information on the 2017 event, visit www.theoldwestballoonfest.com