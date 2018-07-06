OTD Chili Cook-Off adds a new category

Oregon Trail Days is only a week away and one of the premier events for over three decades is the annual Nebraska State Open CASI Chili Championship Cook-Off.

Bill Schlapfer is an OTD board member and told KNEB’s News Extra Friday a new category, salsa and Pica de Gallo, has been added this year at the request of the participants. The top three contestants will receive awards.

The four other categories are CASA Chili, Dry bean, Beef, and Junior Red chili for those 18 and under. The top three winners in the CASA Chili category qualify for nationals in Terlingua, Texas and the Nebraska Dry Bean Association hands out cash prizes for the top three Dry Bean winners.

The cost for the public tasting is $5 and Schlapfer reminds you to get there much earlier than the 3 p.m. start time.