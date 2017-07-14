OTD Food Fair serves up something for everyone

The Oregon Trail Days are in full swing in Gering this weekend.

The annual Food Fair is being held through 9 p.m. tonight (7/14) in downtown Gering. Many of the people at the event have come for several years to eat a variety of foods from ears of corn to Indian Tacos.

Royalty mingled with the public with Alayna Wilson, Miss Gering and Hope McCoy, Miss Outstanding Gering Teen.

“It’s hot, but exciting to get out and meet everyone,” McCoy said. The two were in line for lemonade at the event.

Oregon Trail Days continues Saturday with the parade at 10 a.m. and in the afternoon there will be mud volleyball, a chili cook off and more.