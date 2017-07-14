class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247932 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

OTD Food Fair serves up something for everyone

BY Chabella Guzman | July 14, 2017
OTD Food Fair serves up something for everyone
A popular food item at the Oregon Trail Days Food Fair included corn on the cob. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

The Oregon Trail Days are in full swing in Gering this weekend.

The annual Food Fair is being held through 9 p.m. tonight (7/14) in downtown Gering. Many of the people at the event have come for several years to eat a variety of foods from ears of corn to Indian Tacos.

Royalty mingled with the public with Alayna Wilson, Miss Gering and Hope McCoy, Miss Outstanding Gering Teen.

Miss Gering Alayna Wilson, left, and Miss Outstanding Gering Teen Hope McCoy took a moment for a photo while they waited for their lemonade at the Oregon Trail Days Food Fair in Gering. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

“It’s hot, but exciting to get out and meet everyone,” McCoy said. The two were in line for lemonade at the event.

Oregon Trail Days continues Saturday with the parade at 10 a.m. and in the afternoon there will be mud volleyball, a chili cook off and more.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited.
