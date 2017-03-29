Out of state women arrested on drug violations

Two out of state women who came up on a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed and when they were stopped had evidence of a variety of drugs in their possession are in the Scotts Bluff County jail.

Court documents say 26 year old Maria Artemenko from Alaska and 18 year old Morgan Langert from Minnesota were both booked into the jail on felony possession of hashish. Both also face misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia while Langert was also booked into jail on a misdemeanor count of possession of mushrooms.

The documents say the vehicle driven by Artemenko was northbound on Highway 71 Monday evening when it approached the patrol cruiser at 74 mph in a 65 mile per hour zone. When stopped a strong odor of marijuana came from the vehicle and the two women were asked to exit the car and were searched. Seized from the women and their vehicle were hashish oil, wrapping papers, marijuana and marijuana edibles and suspected mushrooms.

Artemenko is being held on a $19,000 bond and Langert on a $34,000 bond pending their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.