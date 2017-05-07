Outdoor Warning Siren Testing Wednesday, May 10th

Region 22 Emergency Management and Scotts Bluff County Consolidated Communications Center will test the outdoor warning sirens in Gering, Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Harrisburg on Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 at 10:00 AM.

This test will only last for approximately one minute and will include the Western Nebraska Regional Airport and Western Sugar. These tests will be conducted on the second Wednesday of every month through October. In case of inclement weather on the day of the test, the test will be cancelled for that day.

The purpose of these tests are to insure the sirens are in proper working order in case the time comes that they are needed for a real emergency, such as a tornado, damaging straight-line winds, or chemical spill.