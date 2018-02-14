class="post-template-default single single-post postid-290811 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Over 30 organizations benefit from WSB’s “Giving From the Heart” event

BY Kevin Mooney | February 14, 2018
Home News Regional News
Over 30 organizations benefit from WSB’s “Giving From the Heart” event
KMooney/KNEB/RRN

Western States Bank continued their tradition of expressing love on Valentine’s Day by hosting their “Giving From The Heart” effort to benefit local non profit organizations.

More than 30 organizations receiving funding for 2018 from the Scottsbluff-Gering area through the program. Dan Carter, Nebraska Market President, was on hand to personally thank each organization and present them with their gift during a ceremony this morning at the bank.

Just a few of the many organizations who had representatives in attendance to receive funding were Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy, United Way, and the Old West Balloon Fest.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments