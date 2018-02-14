Over 30 organizations benefit from WSB’s “Giving From the Heart” event

Western States Bank continued their tradition of expressing love on Valentine’s Day by hosting their “Giving From The Heart” effort to benefit local non profit organizations.

More than 30 organizations receiving funding for 2018 from the Scottsbluff-Gering area through the program. Dan Carter, Nebraska Market President, was on hand to personally thank each organization and present them with their gift during a ceremony this morning at the bank.

Just a few of the many organizations who had representatives in attendance to receive funding were Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy, United Way, and the Old West Balloon Fest.