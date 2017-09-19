Over $4 million in cuts needed to bring county budget within levy limits

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Monday approved a fiscal 2017-18 budget that needed $4.2 million in cuts from the original requests to get within the required state levy limits.

County Management Accountant Jerry Crable says the county’s general fund and bond levy is slightly over 42 and a quarter cents, a two percent hike from last year.

The property tax asking is up $835,000, a 7.2.% increase. Crable says the county benefited from a valuation hike of over 5%, but also had a more than 10% decline in detention revenues due to no juveniles being housed. Crable says there was also a nearly 5% increase in detention center expenses and more staff will be needed when the jail addition is completed this spring.

Crable says non-union county employees received a 3% cost of living adjustment although their insurance premiums spiked 4%, eating up the pay hike.