Owner of aviation flight school new airport board member

BY Kevin Mooney | September 12, 2018
Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority Board Chair Don Overman welcomes new Board Member Jeff Robbins (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority Board Wednesday morning approved Jeff Robbins as their newest member, replacing Dr. Lou Kleager, who left the board last month.

Board Chair Don Overman said they had 7 highly qualified candidates apply for the open seat, making it a very difficult decision.

Robbins is the owner of Robbins Aviation, a flight instruction school at the airport.

The Board also approved a new budget for fiscal year 2018-2019.

Airport director Raul Aguallo told KNEB News he feels comfortable with the budget the board passed, even though this is his first time through the process as airport director.

Aguallo said, ” There was a learning curve that was pretty steep , because all of this happened so quickly. I am much more familiar with the budget than I was 30 days ago. We’re excited even though the offering from the county was less than expected. We will just make do with what we have and continue to do what we do.”

