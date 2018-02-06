Pacesetter Businesses and Community Rally to get United Way Closer to Goal

Last week several United Way Pacesetter Businesses rallied with check presentations and fundraisers to benefit United Way of Western Nebraska, all trying to help United Way get closer to their 2017-18 campaign goal of $375,000.

Panhandle COOP’s Susan Wiedeman presented United Way of Western Nebraska Executive Director Steph Black a check for $6,200. The donation is a match of COOP employee contributions to the 2017-2018 United Way campaign.

Melissa Schneider from the Scottsbluff Sam & Louie’s Pizzeria presented Black a check for $643 for the United Way from the restaurant’s fundraising efforts in January.



The Scottsbluff, Gering and Bridgeport Taco Johns stores raised $2,735 during their December Nachos Navidad sales and the proceeds were presented to United Way last week.



KNEB hosted their annual Radiothon fundraiser to benefit United Way on February 1st at the Scottsbluff Main Street Market. Community volunteers manned phone lines for 11 hours, accepting pledges and donations from community members and businesses totaling $16,105.



These cumulative and very generous efforts last week, brought United Way of Western Nebraska to 86% of their goal of raising $375,000. The funds raised will help support non-profit organizations providing services to families in need as well assisting in United Way’s community impact initiatives.

With just a few days left of this campaign, and about $50,000 yet to raise to meet the $375,000 goal, there is still time to make a contribution.

Donations can be made by mailing to or dropping off at 1517 Broadway Suite #106, Scottsbluff or by donating on-line at unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com

For more information, call the United Way office at (308) 635-2522.