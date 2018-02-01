Paez acquitted of 1st Degree Sexual Assault; convicted on enticement charge

A Scotts Bluff County jury has found a 19-year-old Scottsbluff man not guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, but did convict him on a lesser felony charge.

The District Court jury convicted Kobe Paez of a Class IV Felony charge of Enticement by an Electronic Communication Device, but the 19-year-old was found not guilty on the charge of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor.

The jury of 12 deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before returning with their verdicts. District Judge Andrea Miller has set sentencing for the enticement conviction for March 20th. Paez is facing a sentence ranging from 0 to 2 years in prison.

He was arrested in July after police responded to the girl’s aunt’s home after her parents found Instagram messages between the two. The girl said the two had sex, but Paez maintained they had only kissed.