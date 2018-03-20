Paez receives probation for solicitation conviction

A 19-year-old Scottsbluff man convicted of a Class IV Felony charge of Enticement by an Electronic Communication Device was sentenced to three years probation and was given restrictions on use of the internet.

Kobe Paez was found guilty of enticing the 14 year old girl on social media to meet with him. But he was found not guilty of sexually assaulting her during the meeting at her Aunt’s house.

District Judge Andrea Miller said Paez, who has no prior criminal history, was a sound candidate for probation. But Miller said during his probation term Paez cannot use or possess a smart phone and cannot use the internet unless it was related to his education or employment.

Paez told the judge he was “sorry, and took responsibility for his actions.”

Paez will be required to register as a sex offender.