Pair of Detention Center inspections finds no apparent deficiencies

No apparent deficiencies were found during a pair of recent inspections of the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center. That was the word from Sheriff Mark Overman as he presented his staff report to the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Monday evening.

One of the inspections was the annual review last week by representatives of the Nebraska Jail Standards Review Board, which Overman told KNEB News was a 4 to 5 hour detailed review “They look at a lot of paperwork we have, a lot of policies to make sure they are as they’re supposed to be. Then they took a very detailed tour of the facility, they talked with a lot of employees and staff, they were counting beds,” said Overman. “It was very detailed.”

He also said there was a recent inspection by the U-S Marshal’s Service for Wyoming that also found no apparent problems with jail operations. In addition, an informal visit by Marshal Service officials from South Dakota could soon lead to more detainees from that jurisdiction coming to the Gering facility. In April, Federal inmates from that state started being housed at the Detention Center as well.

Overman also told the board he’s been in discussion with the Marshal’s Service regarding an update to the daily inmate boarding and transportation reimbursement rates. He said while those can be re-negotiated every two years, the current boarding rate of $59 per day has been the same since 2008.