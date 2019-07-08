Panhandle authorities heighten search for missing Wyoming man

On Monday afternoon, search efforts continued to locate Chance Englebert, a Wyoming man who was last seen Saturday night in Gering.

Member from Region 22 Emergency Management, the local Community Emergency Response Team, Gering Fire Department, and Scottsbluff Fire Department joined the Gering Police Department in searching along the banks of the North Platte River at Avenue I towards the YMCA Trails West Camp.

Gering Police Captain Jason Rogers says this particular location was a starting point based on some information they received.

Englebert was visiting family Saturday with his wife and new baby when he went out for a walk on O Street in Gering and didn’t return.

Attempts to reach him by cell phone or track him by credit card use have been unsuccessful, and family members say it’s completely unlike him not to respond or to leave without telling anyone.

Chance Englebert is described as around 5‘ 9”, medium build, with sun-lightened brown hair, mustache, and goatee. When last seen, he was wearing a short sleeve Wrangler shirt, jeans, old-school ropers, and a black-and-white trucker cap.

If anyone has any information about Chance Englebert or his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Gering Police Department at 308-436-5089.