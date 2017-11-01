class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269346 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Panhandle Auto gift helps boost Snow Angel donations

BY Kevin Mooney | November 1, 2017
(Sam serda and Jill Allen with the Panhandle Auto staff and 5 year old Payslee Smith) Mooney/RRN/KNEB

The Panhandle Auto group donated $712 Wednesday to the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center’s Snow Angel program, proceeds from free will donations given during their Open House last Friday and Saturday.

General sales Manager Sam Serda says the money included a match from their owner of the funds provided by the public during their Open House. Serda says he and his staff were pleased to help the Volunteer Center successfully kick off the Snow Angel program for this year and noted the hard work done by Volunteer Center Executive director Jill Allen

Allen thanked Serda and his company for their gracious donation and for partnering with the Volunteer Center during their Open House period.

Also, at the presentation, was 5 year old Payslee Smith, who for her recent birthday party had her friends and family bring donations for the Snow Angel Program instead of gifts. The Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center will be collecting items for the Snow Angel program through the 20th of November.

